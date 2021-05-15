Schmidt (elbow) has been playing long toss at around 100 feet, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.
Manager Aaron Boone indicated Friday that Schmidt is doing well, but the right-hander has yet to progress beyond long toss. The Yankees are likely to be cautious with Schmidt's recovery from a a right elbow strain, though they still expect him to make an impact with the big club at some point during the season. He'll likely start the campaign at Triple-A when he's ready to pitch.
