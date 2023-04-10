Holmes earned a save against Baltimore on Sunday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning of work.

Holmes got the call with the Yankees up two runs heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, and the right-hander made quick work of three Orioles batters, needing just nine pitches (eight of which were strikes) to retire the side in order. After a rough first appearance this season during which he allowed two runs over two-thirds of an inning, Holmes has settled in with four consecutive scoreless appearances during which he has allowed just one hit and posted a 7:1 K:BB over four frames. Though manager Aaron Boone suggested during spring camp that he could envision "a number of guys" closing games for the team this year, Holmes has thus far earned all three of the Yankees' saves.