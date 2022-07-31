Holmes (5-2) picked up the loss after blowing a save in an 8-6 defeat Sunday against Kansas City. He allowed three runs on a hit, a walk and a hit batsman in two-thirds of an inning.

Holmes entered the game in the ninth with the Yankees leading 6-5 and retired the first batter he faced. After walking Whit Merrifield and beaning Bobby Witt, Holmes gave up a three-run homer to Salvador Perez. It was the first time all season a batter hit one out of the park against Holmes. The 29-year-old has now blown two of his last three save chances and walked eight batters in his last 7.2 innings.