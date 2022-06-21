Holmes was tagged with a blown save Monday against Tampa Bay, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one batter.

Yankees starter Gerrit Cole pitched seven no-hit innings before giving up a single to start the eighth, and Holmes was called in from the bullpen one out later. The usually reliable reliever couldn't get the job done, giving up a pair of hits and a walk to allow the Rays to tie the game. Though New York pulled ahead in the top of the ninth, Holmes wasn't credited with a win due to his ineffective performance, per MLB Rule 9.17(c). The blown save was the first of the season for Holmes, who has racked up 11 saves and seven holds while posting a 0.55 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 34:4 K:BB over 32.2 innings.