Holmes has given up runs in five of his past six outings, and manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday the Yankees will take a committee approach "on a matchup basis" going forward for the bullpen, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Holmes allowed only one run over his first six innings after he returned from the injured list in late August, but the right-hander is now scuffling once again and has lost his grip on the closer role. The 29-year-old still has a 2.55 ERA for the season, though he's allowed 12 earned runs in 19 outings since the All-Star break. Boone didn't specify his preferred option for save chances, but lefties Aroldis Chapman and Wandy Peralta could now be in the mix, as well as Scott Effross (shoulder), who will be activated from the injured list Thursday.