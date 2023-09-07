Holmes earned a save against the Tigers on Wednesday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning.

Holmes had a narrow one-run lead to work with when he entered in the ninth frame, but he got the job done with little stress, needing just nine pitches to set the side down in order. Following a rough stretch from mid-to-late-August during which he allowed nine earned runs over 5.1 innings across six outings, Holmes has rebounded with five straight scoreless appearances, picking up two saves and recording a 5:0 K:BB across five frames during that span. Holmes needs two more saves to reach 20 for the second straight campaign.