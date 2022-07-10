Holmes was charged with a blown save against the Red Sox on Saturday as a result of allowing one hit and one walk over 1.1 scoreless innings. He struck out one batter.

Holmes entered the contest with two outs and a runner on second base while the Yankees were up by one run in the eighth inning. He walked Xander Bogaerts and gave up a single to Alex Verdugo, allowing Boston to tie the score. Holmes then retired Trevor Story and retired the side in order in the ninth, but Boston pulled out the win in the 10th frame. The blown save was just the second in 18 chances for Holmes on the season, and he's been exceptional overall with a minuscule 0.46 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 40:6 K:BB over 39.1 innings.