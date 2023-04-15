Holmes (0-1) came in for the eighth inning Friday with the top of the lineup due up for the Twins and gave up two earned runs on two hits and one walk with zero strikeouts. He took the loss and blown save.

Michael King was unavailable so the Yankees called on their closer with Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa due up in the eighth inning and a 3-2 lead to protect. Holmes said after the game that he knew he might be called upon earlier than usual Friday and took responsibility for the blown lead. He should still have a good hold on the closer role.