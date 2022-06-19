Holmes got four outs without giving up a hit or a walk to finish off a 4-0 shutout win over the Blue Jays in a non-save situation on Saturday. He struck out one.

Holmes continued his scoreless appearance streak with a perfect 1.1 innings. He has not given up a run in 29 straight appearances and 31.1 innings of work dating back to April 9. With the Yankees up by four runs, manager Aaron Boone called on Holmes with two outs in the eighth to retire the last four batters of the game. It was a non-save situation, but a perfectly normal role for a manager to bring in his closer. With Aroldis Chapman's eventual return from an Achilles injury, Holmes' role in the bullpen could be challenged.