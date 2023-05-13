Holmes (1-2) earned the win over Tampa Bay on Friday, allowing one hit and no runs over two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one batter.

The Yankees carried a two-run lead into the eighth frame, but Michael King served up a three-run homer to Josh Lowe to cough up the advantage. With one out and one on, Holmes was summoned to try to prevent additional damage, and he was able to do so despite giving up a single to the first batter he faced. New York then took the lead back on a two-run shot by Anthony Rizzo in the bottom of the frame, lining Holmes up for his first victory of the campaign. Meanwhile, Wandy Peralta closed things out with a scoreless ninth to record his first save of the season. This was the fifth straight outing for Holmes in which he was used in a non-save situation, though he continues to see mostly high-leverage work and has allowed just one run while posting a 6:1 K:BB over four innings during that span. He may still be the most likely option for save chances in what has become an unsettled New York bullpen, but with his last save coming April 12 and four different Yankees relievers nabbing at least one save in the interim, it's clear that Holmes is more of a committee member than a full-time closer.