Holmes (6-3) earned the win in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning victory over Boston. He allowed two runs on no hits and no walks while striking out one over 1.1 innings.

Holmes entered the game with the score tied 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth and recorded a clean inning to send it to extras, but he ran into trouble in the 10th after the Yankees took a 7-4 lead. He was pulled after hitting Reese McGuire with one out. Wandy Peralta relieved him and allowed a base hit and a wild pitch to score the ghost runner and McGuire to make it a 7-6 game. Peralta worked out of it, however, and earned Holmes his sixth win of the season. Holmes has been shaky of late as he has allowed 11 runs (nine earned) in 12.1 innings dating back to July 31.