Holmes picked up the save Wednesday against the Orioles. He allowed zero runs on two hits and zero walks while striking out one over one inning.

With Chad Green (elbow) on the 15-day injured list, Holmes has been the Yankees' go-to guy for high-leverage situations and has gone 3-for-3 in save opportunities over his last four appearances. Wednesday's performance was a bit shaky, as he allowed the game-tying run to reach, but Holmes slammed the door shut by striking out Jorge Mateo to end the game. Holmes currently sports a 0.38 ERA and a 24:2 K:BB across 23.2 innings.