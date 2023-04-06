Holmes earned a save against the Phillies on Wednesday, striking out three batters in a scoreless ninth inning.

Holmes continues to improve from his rough season debut. The 30-year-old earned his first save of the season and threw nine of his 16 pitches for strikes punching out all three batters he faced. Holmes has provided impressive performances in consecutive outings and will continue to serve as the go-to option in the Yankees bullpen for save situations.