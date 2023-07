Holmes tossed a scoreless ninth inning to notch his 12th save of the year Friday versus the Royals.

Holmes gave up a leadoff single to Drew Waters in the top of the ninth, but he promptly retried Kyle Isbel, Maikel Garcia and Bobby Witt to secure a 5-4 victory for the Yankees. It was a nice bounceback effort from the 30-year-old right-hander, who blew a save last time out against the Rockies. His season ERA is down to 2.33.