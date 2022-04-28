Holmes earned the save, pitching a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts in a 5-2 win Wednesday over Baltimore.
Holmes recorded his second save of the season, sandwiching a groundout between two strikeouts. He's primarily a setup reliever and has recorded five holds on the season, last recording a save in a 5-2 victory over the Orioles on April 16. Since allowing a run on Opening Day, Holmes has thrown nine scoreless innings, striking out 11. Aroldis Chapman has been excellent to start the season and the closer role is firmly his but Holmes may continue to receive the occasional save opportunity.