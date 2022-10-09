Holmes (shoulder) is scheduled to face a few batters Monday and expects to be named to the ALDS roster, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Holmes suffered a right shoulder strain at the end of September and hasn't pitched in a game since Sept. 26, but the reliever is confident his name will be on the roster for the upcoming ALDS against Cleveland, which begins Tuesday. Holmes noted that he was able to throw "free and easy" in his last bullpen session, and also that his velocity looked good, but he's unsure of his availability for Game 1, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. His status figures to depend on how he feels during Monday's session.