Holmes (6-4) gave up one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out one over 0.2 innings to take the loss in a 7-6 defeat against the Brewers on Friday.

Holmes came into a tie-game in the bottom of the ninth and promptly gave up a leadoff double to Hunter Renfroe. The baserunner would eventually come around to score and give the Brewers the walk-off victory on a bases-loaded single by the number nine hitter, Garrett Mitchell. Holmes had converted his last three save opportunities coming into the game but has an ERA of 4.50 in seven September appearances.