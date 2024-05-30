Holmes picked up the save over the Angels on Wednesday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning while allowing one hit and one walk.

Holmes entered the contest with a one-run lead in the bottom of the ninth and surrendered a single and a walk in the first two at-bats before getting Willie Calhoun to ground into a double play. The reliever was then able to retire Logan O'Hoppe on just two pitches to record his 16th save of the season, which ties him with Robert Suarez for third in the major leagues. Holmes has now allowed multiple baserunners in four of his last five appearances and hasn't recorded a strikeout in either of his last two outings.