Holmes (4-3) took the loss against the Marlins on Sunday, allowing five runs (four earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out one batter in one-third of an inning.

Holmes had been on a post-All-Star-break tear coming into Sunday, collecting eight saves in nine chances and allowing just two runs while posting an 18:3 K:BB over 15.2 frames. Yankees manager Aaron Boone thus turned to him in the ninth inning while holding a four-run lead, but things didn't go as planned. Holmes allowed a single, double, triple and walk in the frame and also contributed to his own demise with a throwing error. Luis Arraez's two-run three-bagger tied the score and resulted in Holmes getting the hook, and the righty hurler took the loss when Arraez crossed the plate after his departure. Holmes should still have a firm grasp on the closer role considering his recent run of success, but Sunday's blowup increased his season ERA from 2.01 to 2.80.