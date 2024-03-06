Yankees manager Aaron Boone called Holmes "our closer" following Tuesday's spring training loss to the Mets, per the New York Post.

Holmes began last season in a diverse high-leverage role, mixing in closing duties with work in the seventh and eighth innings. However, all but two of his 28 outings following the All-Star break came in the ninth frame or later. Boone's comments Tuesday suggest that Holmes is safely entrenched as the Yankees' closer ahead of the coming campaign, and he could easily challenge the career-best 24 saves he racked up last season if he remains in that role throughout the campaign.