Holmes picked up the save Thursday against the Astros, working around two hits in a scoreless inning.

The Astros got the tying and go-ahead runs on base in the ninth inning before Holmes got Jose Altuve to ground out to close out the one-run victory. The 30-year-old Holmes has converted his last five save chances, striking out five over five scoreless innings in that span. Overall, he's 15-for-18 in save opportunities this season with an impressive 2.11 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 52:16 K:BB across 42.2 innings this season.