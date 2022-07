Holmes allowed one hit and struck out three across 1.2 scoreless innings to earn the save Friday against the Orioles.

Holmes entered the game in the eighth inning after Michael King (elbow) exited suddenly. Holmes had no issue working on short notice and struck out half the batters he faced to record his 17th save of the season. He has maintained a pristine 1.26 ERA and 47:9 K:BB across 43 innings on the season.