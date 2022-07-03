Holmes recorded the final out of a 6-1 win over the Guardians in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday, earning a save.

Wandy Peralta initially entered the game with a five-run lead, but allowed two singles and a hit-by-pitch to load the bases with two outs. Holmes was able to escape the bases-loaded jam without trouble, earning his third save in the last five days and his 15th of the year. The right-hander has a 0.49 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 38:5 K:BB through 37 innings, and it's expected he'll continue to see save chances even with Aroldis Chapman (Achilles) back in action. Chapman has been designated to pitch in the last three innings of games, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, which suggests Holmes may have a slight upper-hand in the bullpen hierarchy for now.