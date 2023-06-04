Holmes earned a save over the Dodgers on Saturday with a scoreless inning during which he allowed one walk.

Holmes was tasked with protecting a three-run ninth-inning lead and did so successfully despite issuing a two-out walk. He picked up his first save since May 21, though he pitched well over four contests in the interim, allowing one run on one hit while posting a 5:2 K:BB across four innings. Manager Aaron Boone has mixed and matched closers this season -- seven different relievers have earned a save thus far -- but Holmes has each of the team's past two conversions and leads New York with six saves overall, so he's probably the safest bet for ninth-inning opportunities moving forward.