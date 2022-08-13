Holmes blew his fifth save of the season Friday against the Red Sox, allowing one run on a hit and two walks in a third of an inning, leading the Yankees to consider removing him from the closer role, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Holmes entered the game in the bottom of the ninth with a 2-1 lead, but he exited it after retiring just one batter, as J.D. Martinez tied the game with an RBI single after a pair of walks. Holmes' last save came back on July 22, and he's now blown two saves since then. His ERA now sits at a far more human 2.39 after it sat at a ridiculous 0.28 as late in the year as June 19. Whether or not he'll get the Yankees' next save chance is unclear.