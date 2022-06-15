Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that he envisions using Holmes in high-leverage situations against the toughest parts of opposing lineups once Aroldis Chapman (Achilles) returns from the 15-day injured list, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Boone clarified that Holmes will be "closing some games, too," but the right-hander doesn't look as though he'll be picking up the majority of save chances like he has thus far during Chapman's absence. Chapman completed a bullpen session Tuesday and may be ready to return from the IL next week, but Holmes should retain plenty of fantasy value in the planned high-leverage role if he continues to close every now and then. Holmes has yet to allow a run in his last 27 appearances and sports an 0.59 WHIP and 31:3 K:BB in 29 innings during that span.