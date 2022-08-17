Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed Wednesday that Holmes (back) has been placed on the 15-day injured list, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Boone hinted a day earlier that Holmes' ongoing bout with back spasms would likely result in a stint on the IL, though the skipper noted that he's hopeful the 29-year-old misses the minimum 15 days, per Feinsand. Even if Holmes needs only a minimum-length IL stay, he may not reclaim the closer's gig when healthy, given his recent struggles of late in addition to Aroldis Chapman's long track record at the back end of the bullpen. It was Chapman's stint on the IL earlier in the season that allowed Holmes to take the closer's job and run with it, but Chapman has since returned to top form after a few turbulent appearances following his activation from the IL in early July. Over his last nine outings, Chapman has allowed five baserunners and has struck out 10 over 9.1 scoreless innings. The Yankees likely won't have much hesitation about reinstalling Chapman in the ninth-inning role while Holmes is on the shelf.