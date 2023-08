Holmes picked up the save in Saturday's win over the Astros, striking out one over a scoreless inning.

Holmes entered the game with a two-run lead in the ninth and got Jeremy Pena to go down swinging in the first at-bat en route to a 1-2-3 inning. The right-hander has now converted each of his last five save attempts, posting six strikeouts to only one walk over that stretch. He's also allowed just one run since June 23, lowering his season ERA to 2.06.