Holmes (7-4) earned the win over Boston on Thursday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter over two innings.

Though it wasn't a save situation, Holmes' outing Thursday was a positive step after he allowed a run in four of his previous five appearances. The right-hander preserved a 4-4 tie by keeping Boston off the scoreboard in the ninth inning and worked around the automatic runner in the 10th to again prevent a run. He was credited with the win after the Yankees walked it off in the bottom of the frame. Holmes isn't guaranteed to get all of New York's save chances moving forward with manager Aaron Boone recently indicating he may shift to a committee approach, though Holmes figures to still be in the mix in that scenario.