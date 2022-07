Holmes did not allow a baserunner and struck out one across a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Thursday against the Red Sox.

Holmes had little trouble protecting a one-run lead to record his 16th save of the season. Despite the return of Aroldis Chapman, Holmes has remained the preferred option as the Yankees' closer. That status is well deserved, as Holmes has maintained a tremendous 0.47 ERA and 39:5 K:BB across 38 innings on the campaign.