Holmes struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his fifth save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Marlins.
The right-hander leads the majors in saves in the early going, and he has yet to allow an earned run through six innings while posting a 3:0 K:BB. Holmes should continue seeing a high volume of save chances for a Yankees team that was the first in MLB to reach double-digit wins this season.
More News
-
Yankees' Clay Holmes: Escapes with fourth save•
-
Yankees' Clay Holmes: Blows save but nabs win Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Clay Holmes: Caps off sweep with third save•
-
Yankees' Clay Holmes: Picks up save No. 2•
-
Yankees' Clay Holmes: Hangs on for opening-day save•
-
Yankees' Clay Holmes: Locked in as closer•