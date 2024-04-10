Holmes struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his fifth save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Marlins.

The right-hander leads the majors in saves in the early going, and he has yet to allow an earned run through six innings while posting a 3:0 K:BB. Holmes should continue seeing a high volume of save chances for a Yankees team that was the first in MLB to reach double-digit wins this season.