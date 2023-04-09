Holmes walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his second save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Orioles.

He also uncorked a wild pitch and threw only seven of 14 pitches for strikes, but Holmes was able to get the job done. The right-hander is 2-for-2 in save chances to begin the season, and his 6:1 K:BB through 3.2 innings is a strong sign he's ready to build on last year's breakout campaign.