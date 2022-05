Holmes struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his sixth save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Rays.

The right-hander continues to dominate, as Holmes reeled off his 22nd straight scoreless appearance. With Aroldis Chapman (Achilles) lacking a timetable for his return, Holmes will continue to fill the closer's role for the Yankees, a job he should have no trouble thriving in given his 0.36 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 26:2 K:BB through 24.2 innings.