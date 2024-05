Holmes walked one and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his 13th save of the season in a 4-2 win over the White Sox.

The right-hander is back in a four-way tie for the league lead in saves with Emmanuel Clase, Kyle Finnegan and Ryan Helsley, but Holmes is the only one of the quartet who still sports a 0.00 ERA. The Yankees closer's luck on that front will run out eventually, but his 0.98 WHIP and 23:4 K:BB through 19.1 innings highlight how dominant he's been.