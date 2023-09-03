Holmes gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his 17th save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Astros.

Despite a rough stretch in August that saw Holmes get tagged for nine earned runs in 5.1 innings over six appearances, the right-hander hasn't actually blown a save chance since July 16, converting six straight -- although Saturday's save was his first in nearly a month. On the season, he sports a 3.29 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 61:19 K:BB through 52 frames, adding four wins and five holds to his save total.