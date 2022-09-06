Holmes earned a save against the Twins on Monday, striking out two batters in a perfect ninth inning.

Holmes needed only 11 pitches -- seven of which were strikes -- to set Minnesota down in order. The save was his second in as many days and his 19th overall this season. Since his Aug. 29 return from a stint on the injured list, Holmes has surrendered only one run while posting a 6:0 K:BB over four innings.