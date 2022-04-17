Holmes earned the save against the Orioles on Saturday, pitching 1.1 scoreless innings during which he struck out one and didn't allow any hits or walks.

Holmes recorded the final out of the eighth inning, escaping an Orioles threat during which they brought the potential tying run to the plate. With usual closer Aroldis Chapman having having pitched each of the past two days, manager Aaron Boone opted to leave Holmes in to close things out in the ninth. That proved to be a good call, as the right-hander got three quick outs for the first save of his career. Holmes recorded a career-best 12 holds in 2021 and has already picked up two this season, so he is clearly becoming a trusted bullpen arm for the Yankees. However, Chapman isn't in imminent danger of losing his ninth-inning role, so Holmes shouldn't be expected to find himself in many additional save situations moving forward.