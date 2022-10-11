Manager Aaron Boone said Holmes (shoulder) is available to close Game 1 of the ALDS against the Guardians on Tuesday, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Holmes has been held out of action since the end of September with a strained right shoulder. After his recent throwing sessions went "really well" according to Boone, Holmes is now cleared for postseason action. 2022 marked a career year for the 29-year-old righty as he recorded a 2.54 ERA and 1.02 WHIP over 63.2 innings during the regular season.