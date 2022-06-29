Holmes allowed an unearned run on two hits and zero walks during the ninth inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the A's. He struck out two batters.

Holmes struck out the first two batters he faced, but a catcher's interference and two singles brought home a run before he was able to record the final out. It was still a successful save for the right-hander, who is 13-for-14 in save chances and has a 0.50 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 38:5 K:BB across 35.2 innings this season. Aroldis Chapman (Achilles) has made multiple rehab appearances and is closing in on his return from the injured list, but Holmes' success could result in continued save chances even once Chapman is reinstated.