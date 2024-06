Holmes threw a scoreless inning to earn a save against the Giants on Sunday.

Holmes quickly finished off the 7-5 win Sunday, needing just 12 pitches to retire San Francisco's 2-3-4 hitters in order. He began the year without allowing an earned run through 20 innings before coughing up four in a brutal outing against Seattle on May 20. Since then, he's turned in 5.2 scoreless frames to push his ERA back down to 1.37. Holmes owns a 27:8 K:BB and has converted 17 of 20 save chances this season.