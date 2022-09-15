Holmes picked up the save in Wednesday's 5-3 victory over the Red Sox. He allowed one run on one hit while striking out one over one inning.

Holmes surrendered a double to Abraham Almonte who later scored on a groundout from Enrique Hernandez. In his last 11 appearances, the righty's 3.86 ERA over 11.2 innings has been higher than he's grown accustomed to this season. The 29-year-old will likely see a decrease in high-leverage opportunities with the expected return of lefty reliever Aroldis Chapman (leg) on Friday.