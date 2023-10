Holmes picked up the save Saturday against Kansas City, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

The 30-year-old made quick work of the Royals, striking out two and inducing a weak groundout by Bobby Witt to end the contest. After a rough patch to end August, Holmes was dominant in September, posting a microscopic 0.75 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB across 12 innings while converting all eight of his save opportunities.