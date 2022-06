Holmes tossed a clean inning with one strikeout Saturday against the Tigers to pick up his eighth save of the season.

Over his last seven appearances, Holmes has six saves, 10 strikeouts and one walk over 7.1 scoreless innings. As things sit, he profiles as one of the best relievers in baseball. He has the third-lowest ERA (0.35) among qualified relievers and the fifth-lowest xFIP (2.08).