Holmes tossed a scoreless inning Saturday in Houston to record a save in the Yankees' 5-3 victory.

Holmes failed to record a strikeout for the second time in as many save chances. He disposed of the Astros relatively easy in this one, though, pitching around a two-out hit-by-pitch as he induced his third groundout of the frame. Holmes has plenty of job security as the Yankees' closer in the early stages of the season.