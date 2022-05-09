Holmes (3-0) allowed a hit and no walks while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the win over the Rangers in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader.

Holmes has been one of the most productive relievers in baseball early in the season, and the Yankees haven't hesitated to use him in high-leverage situations. Following Sunday's outing, he's recorded three wins, two saves and six holds with a 0.64 ERA and 0.86 WHIP in 14 innings over his first 14 relief appearances in 2022. Although Aroldis Chapman is the Yankees' clear closer, Holmes has been effective while being used in a variety of high-leverage scenarios.