Holmes (5-1) earned the win over the Royals on Thursday, walking two batters and striking out one over one scoreless inning.

With neither team able to produce a run through eight innings, Holmes was brought in for the top of the ninth. He threw only eight of 18 pitches for strikes and walked two batters but was able to escape without allowing any runs. He was then credited with the victory when Aaron Judge hit a walkoff blast in the bottom of the frame. Since an uncharacteristic collapse against the Reds on July 12 during which he gave up four runs without retiring a batter, Holmes has subsequently completed five scoreless outings. If there's any concern about the All-Star closer, it's that he's walked at least one batter in six of his past seven appearances after issuing only five free passes across his first 37 outings of the season.