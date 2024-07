Holmes struck out two over 1.1 perfect innings Wednesday to record his 20th save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Rays.

It was Holmes' first save since June 9, as he'd blown his last two chances while posting a worrying 10.80 ERA over his last seven appearances. Despite the rough stretch, he still sports a 2.89 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 39:8 K:BB through 37.1 innings on the season and has already banked his third straight 20-save campaign.