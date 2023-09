Holmes struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning to pick up a save against Pittsburgh on Friday.

Holmes entered with the Yankees holding a two-run lead and needed just 10 pitches to retire the side in order. The right-hander hasn't allowed a run in any of his past eight appearances, posting an 8:3 K:BB and racking up four saves during that stretch. Holmes' save Friday was his 20th of the campaign, tying the amount he had last season in his first season as a closer.