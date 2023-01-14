Holmes agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Yankees on Friday, avoiding arbitration.
Holmes broke out in his age-29 season last year, finishing the season with a 2.54 ERA and 1.02 WHIP while recording the first 20 saves of his career. He's the clear favorite to lead the Yankees in saves this season, though the fact that his ERA jumped from 1.31 prior to the All-Star break to 4.84 in the second half makes him a higher-risk option than one might expect when looking at only his season-long numbers.
More News
-
Yankees' Clay Holmes: Officially available for Game 1•
-
Yankees' Clay Holmes: Expects to be on ALDS roster•
-
Yankees' Clay Holmes: Won't be placed on injured list•
-
Yankees' Clay Holmes: Out with shoulder strain•
-
Yankees' Clay Holmes: Nabs win Thursday•
-
Yankees' Clay Holmes: Boone taking committee approach•