Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave Holmes a vote of confidence Monday, saying the closer is "in a good spot" and can "get through this," Max Goodman of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Holmes suffered his second blown save Monday versus the Guardians and now has a 3.72 ERA on the season. It sounds like he will still be Boone's primary option to close for the time being, though. Even with this vote of confidence for Holmes, Michael King makes for a good roster stash.